House winner in Donegal tomorrow to collect keys

Justin Brett, the Sligo man who won the house in the St Eunan's GAA Club draw last month, will travel to Letterkenny on Friday to collect the keys of his new house.

Justin, pictured, who is currently living and working in London, will visit Brian McCormick Sports on Friday afternoon - he purchased the winning ticket online through McCormick's.

He will also visit local estate agents, Sherry Fitzgerald, Rann Mór to view his house and will be in O'Donnell Park on Friday evening to meet club members.