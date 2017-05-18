Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Liam Blaney, Rosnakil/Warrenpoint, Down

The death has taken place at Ferndene Nursing Home, Blackrock, County Dublin, of Liam Blaney, born in Rosnakill, Donegal, and latterly of Warrenpoint, County Down.

Removal on Friday evening, May 19th, to St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, arriving at 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 20th, at 10am, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Carnammuggagh, Letterkenny, on Wednesday at 3pm to to his home.

Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Thomas Kelly, Cooladerry, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Thomas Kelly, Cooladerry, Raphoe.

Reposing at his late home from May 17th. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Eamonn Doherty, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Eamonn Doherty, late of Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his brother Karl’s residence, Leaba Pádraig, Churchtown, Carndonagh from May 17th. Private service there on Friday, May 19th, at 11am. Family and friends welcome.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

