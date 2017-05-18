Japanese music legend coming to Donegal

Damo Suzuki, legendary Japanese singer and former frontman of the brilliant German krautrock group Can returns to Donegal on Wednesday May 24th for a non-seated gig at Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.

He currently leads the Damo Suzuki Network, who tour and perform wild, live improvisational music all over the world with specially formed local sound carrier collectives.

The Derry four-piece alternative rock group, The Wood Burning Savages, will take the role of sound carriers for the night.

According to Stephen McCauley of BBC Radio Ulster, “Ferocious intelligence, primitive abandon and excoriating tendencies! In troubled times, the world needs punk rock heroes – The Wood Burning Savages are punk rock heroes!”

Support on the night is provided by Invaderband.

According to The Thin Air, “Invaderband’s idiosyncratic brand of garage-laced artrock betrays the hallmarks of a band content in doing things their way without neglecting the power of the hook.”

BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq said Invaderband were “sly and cunning with a great hook. I really like this.”

The Regional Cultural Centre gig starts at 8pm.

Tickets, priced €10, are available from An Grianán Theatre Box Office on 074 9120777 or online at regionalculturalcentre.com. RCC concerts are presented in partnership with Earagail Arts Festival and Donegal Music Education Partnership.