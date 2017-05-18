Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, May 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam Blaney, Rosnakil/Warrenpoint, Down

- Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

- Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

- Jacinta Kelly, (née Caulfield) Gallows Lane, Lifford

- Gerald McGarrigle, Callagheen, Roscor, Belleek

- Thomas Kelly, Cooladerry, Raphoe

- Eamonn Doherty, Churchtown, Carndonagh

- Margaret McLaughlin, Lecamy, Moville

Liam Blaney, Rosnakil/Warrenpoint, Down

The death has taken place at Ferndene Nursing Home, Blackrock, County Dublin, of Liam Blaney, born in Rosnakill, Donegal and latterly of Warrenpoint, County Down.

Removal on Friday evening, May 19th, to St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, arriving at 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, May 20th, at 10am, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.

Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Carnammuggagh, Letterkenny on Wednesday at 3pm to to his home.

Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh

The death has taken place occurred of Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Tuesday, 16th May, to her daughter Ann & Paddy Devlin’s residence, Whin Park, Glentogher.

Removal on Thursday, May 18th, at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Jacinta Kelly (née Caulfield), Gallows Lane, Lifford

The death has occurred of Jacinta Kelly, née Caulfield, Gallows Lane, Lifford. Reposing at her home from Tuesday, May 16th.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, May 18th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Gerald McGarrigle, Callagheen, Roscor, Belleek

The death has occurred of Gerald McGarrigle, Callagheen, Roscor, Belleek at his late residence.

Remains arriving in St. John The Baptist Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to the Sperrin Cancer Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member. House strictly private please.

Thomas Kelly, Cooladerry, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Thomas Kelly, Cooladerry, Raphoe.

Reposing at his late home from May 17th. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Eamonn Doherty, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Eamonn Doherty, late of, Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his brother Karl’s residence, Leaba Pádraig, Churchtown, Carndonagh from May 17th. Private Service there on Friday, May 19th at 11am. Family and friends welcome.

Removal afterwards to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

Margaret McLaughlin, Lecamy, Moville

The death has taken place of Margaret McLaughlin, late of, Lecamy, Moville.

Reposing at the Nazareth House, Fahan. Removal today, Thursday, May 18th at 4pm, to arrive at Ballinacrea Church for 5pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 19th, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.