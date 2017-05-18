Major Brexit conference for Donegal

A major conference on Brexit featuring speakers from the Irish government and organisations from both side of the border will be held in Letterkenny on Monday.

The event is part of the government's All-Island Sectoral Dialogue on Brexit and is entitled ‘The North West and Wider Border Region: Protecting the Progress and Maximising Regional Potential’.

Guests invited to the event from both sides of the border include representatives of business, agriculture, and community sectors.

The event will be hosted by Minister for State Joe McHugh. Speaking ahead of the event the Donegal TD said: “It’s the first Brexit conference in Donegal and it’s very important that people from all walks of life here in Donegal and north of the border are given a voice in the process,” he said.

“There are still lots of unknowns about the terms of Brexit, but I am working to ensure that Donegal has a voice inside government so those border communities have their say.”

The event is being held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Letterkenny.