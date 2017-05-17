Donegal's Minister pays tribute to Taoiseach Kenny

Minister Joe McHugh has paid tribute to Taoiseach Enda Kenny who has announced he is stepping down as the leader of Fine Gael as of midnight tonight.

Minister McHugh paid tribute to the Taoiseach's service to his country and party, adding he “never forgot his Donegal roots”.

Minister McHugh made no comment on the forthcoming leadership contest that is set to follow the announcement.

“I would like to pay tribute to the Taoiseach for his dedication and service to his country and party over many, many years. As everyone knows, Enda’s mother was from Donegal and he never forgot his Donegal roots. I hope he has a long and happy retirement after what he has done for the country over the last number of years. No one deserves it more,” he told the Democrat last evening.

In his statement Mr Kenny said he will remain as Taoiseach until June 2nd.