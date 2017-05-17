Fanad lighthouse part of two-day ministerial visit to Donegal

Minister for Sport and Tourism is Patrick O'Donovan will be making an official visit to Fanad lighthouse today.

The lighthouse has become one of the main tourist attractions on the WilD Atlantic Way in Donegal since it was officially opened last year offering guided tours and self-catering accommodation.

The visit to the spectacularly-located lighthouse is one of the events in a two-day visit to the county by the minister.

On Tuesday he visited the Finn Valley Sports Centre and the site of the new Finn Harps stadium. Later in Letterkenny, he visited the Donegal Sports Partnership and the Kinnegar Brewing Company.

On Tuesday evening he met the Mulroy Drive Group in Kerrykeel and did the Mulroy Drive.

Following the visit to the lighthouse today he will meet with members of Donegal County Council about the Donegal Tourism Strategy.