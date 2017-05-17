Man dies following road traffic accident on Donegal town to Ballyshannon road

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that a man in his 70s, understood to be a visitor on holiday from the USA, has died following an car accident yesterday on the NI5 at the Ballintra/Rossnowlagh Crossroads.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon involving a car and a lorry.

The occupants of the car were brought to Sligo University Hospital where the man subsequently died.

The main Donegal Town to Ballyshanon road remained closed until late yesterday evening while garda accident investigators attended at the scene.