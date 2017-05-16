Oisin Gallen is winner of Letterkenny Inter-Firms 5k 2017

Oisin Gallen was the winner of the annual Hickey, Clarke & Langan Letterkenny Inter-Firms 5k, coming home ahead of Eoghain McGinley with Dermot McElchar third.

FULL RESULTS WERE

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 131 Oisín Gallen m MO 15:18,6 15:19,1

2. 85 Eoghain McGinley m MO Pramerica 15:33,8 15:33,8

3. 235 Dermot Mc Elchar m MO 15:35,5 15:36,0

4. 129 Mark Mc Paul m MO Kernans 15:44,1 15:44,8

5. 73 Kyle doherty m MO City Of Derry Spartans AC 15:46,5 15:47,5

6. 77 Emmett McGinty m MO City of Derry Spartans 15:47,5 15:48,5

7. 15 Pauric Breslin m MO Optum 15:54,6 15:55,4

8. 29 Gerard Gallagher m MO Donegal Creameries/Aurivo 15:56,4 15:56,4

9. 269 Dermot Mc Elhinney m M40 15:55,1 15:56,5

10. 202 Rory Mc Gilloway m MO 16:20,8 16:21,8

11. 66 James McFadden m MO 16:21,8 16:23,2

12. 94 Ivan Toner m M40 16:27,5 16:28,1

13. 211 John Mc Elhill m M40 Donegal Creameries/Aurivo 16:29,9 16:31,2

14. 36 Shane Gallagher m MO Donegal Creameries/Aurivo 16:37,8 16:38,6

15. 59 Seamus ODonnell m M40 16:40,2 16:41,7

16. 1221 Raymond birch m MO 16:41,8 16:42,6

17. 201 Pius Mc Intyre m MO 16:44,0 16:44,0

18. 81 Conor mcdevitt m MO 16:44,0 16:45,3

19. 138 Paddy Ryan m MO Donegal Gardaí 16:49,7 16:51,1

20. 132 Levi Dorsett m MO 16:54,5 16:56,3

21. 209 Noel Diver m MO 17:08,6 17:09,9

22. 130 Kevin Logue m MJ 17:20,9 17:22,4

23. 285 Padraig Friel m M40 Pramerica 17:26,4 17:27,7

24. 144 Michael Logue m M40 Pramerica 17:29,3 17:30,2

25. 33 Enda Mc Bride m MJ St Eunan's College 17:28,8 17:30,7

26. 210 Karol McGinley m MJ 17:30,6 17:31,6

27. 124 Eoghan Furey m M40 LYIT 17:31,0 17:32,5

28. 157 Carsten Herboth m MO Mulroy College 17:30,7 17:32,7

29. 117 Anthony Doerty m M40 17:42,1 17:44,2

30. 270 Frank Chaney m M40 Argos 17:44,2 17:45,6

31. 27 Declan Mc Bride m MO Donegal Gardaí 17:48,5 17:50,2

32. 92 Martin Devenney m MO 17:53,4 17:54,8

33. 5 Gerard Bogle m M50 Optum 17:54,3 17:55,6

34. 185 Paul Dillon m M40 Kernans 17:56,7 17:57,6

35. 113 Micael Mc Hugh m M40 17:57,1 17:59,3

36. 58 John Obrien m MO Finn valley AC 17:58,4 17:59,9

37. 239 Declan Ferry m MO 18:01,8 18:04,0

38. 80 Fionnuala Diver f FO 18:05,5 18:07,0

39. 70 Brian ferry m MO An Post 18:11,0 18:12,5

40. 266 Patrick Duffy m M40 Mulroy College 18:17,1 18:19,1

41. 141 Peter Mc Menamin m MO 18:30,8 18:32,3

42. 169 Paul Cullen m MO Pramerica 18:31,3 18:33,5

43. 72 Nakita Burke f FO letterkenny Educate Together Ns 18:39,2 18:40,9

44. 122 Michael Galvin m M40 Donegal Gardaí 18:41,1 18:42,5

45. 279 Maria Ní Mhaolagáin f FO Gaelscoil Adhamhnain 18:44,2 18:44,2

46. 271 Ryan Kelly m MO Aura 18:42,5 18:45,3

47. 294 Niall Barry m M40 Gaelscoil Adhamhnain 18:44,3 18:47,4

48. 142 John Thomas Daly m M40 18:46,8 18:49,5

49. 295 Marcus Mc Clintock m M40 BM Blinds 18:49,0 18:51,6

50. 2 Michael Devenney m M40 Optum 18:50,5 18:52,3

51. 128 Barry Chambers m MO Siemens 18:52,9 18:54,3

52. 40 Thomas Moore m MO North West Regional College 18:55,9 18:57,8

53. 7 Kieran Coyle m MO Optum 18:58,4 18:58,4

54. 96 Martin Donnelly m M40 MERITCOM LTD 18:58,5 19:01,5

55. 61 Gearóid Ó Mearlaigh m MO Coláiste Chineál Eoghain 19:00,6 19:03,2

56. 145 Stephen Cunningham m MO 18:59,6 19:03,9

57. 164 Kenny O'Donnell m M40 19:04,4 19:06,2

58. 1 Kieran Mc Monagle m MO Optum 19:11,6 19:14,3

59. 230 Dan Friel m MO LYIT 19:13,5 19:15,1

60. 86 David McNulty m MO Donegal Hygiene & Catering 19:12,5 19:16,1

61. 127 Noeleen Scanlan f FO Murlog NS 19:14,1 19:16,3

62. 84 Irene mcfadden f F40 Scoil mhuire gan smal 19:15,0 19:16,9

63. 90 Barry Mackey m M50 19:18,3 19:19,7

64. 69 DANNY MC LAUGHLIN m M40 HSE 19:17,2 19:19,8

65. 225 Eamon Connolly m M40 19:20,5 19:22,3

66. 274 Colly O Donnell m M40 19:24,6 19:26,7

67. 123 Natasha Kelly f FO NK Theeapies & Fitness 19:25,1 19:27,3

68. 146 Gavin Crawford m MO 19:25,3 19:27,3

69. 189 Richard McNeill m M40 19:28,4 19:30,8

70. 218 Eoin Sheehy m M40 HSE 19:28,2 19:31,3

71. 78 Jacqueline mc monagle f F40 19:29,6 19:32,3

72. 55 Mark Connolly m M50 19:33,2 19:35,6

73. 224 P J Mc Menamin m MO 19:31,7 19:36,8

74. 99 Conor mc laughlin m MO Meritcom ltd 19:33,9 19:37,6

75. 215 Daniel Cullen m MO 19:38,0 19:41,3

76. 137 Michelle Hunter f FO 19:41,0 19:43,9

77. 126 Dónal Haughey m M60 19:45,4 19:48,4

78. 98 Stephen burns m MO Meritcom ltd 19:46,5 19:50,5

79. 53 Adrian Callaghan m M40 An post 19:48,5 19:51,5

80. 176 John Anthony McMullan m M40 St Marys Convoy 19:52,8 19:52,8

81. 261 Martin Mc Ginley m M40 An Post 19:54,3 19:57,3

82. 272 Terry Mc Cauley m M40 Aura 19:57,3 19:59,9

83. 134 Darren Ferry m MO 19:59,2 20:02,9

84. 188 Hugh Duffy m MO Pramerica 20:03,1 20:05,4

85. 88 Annraoi Cheevers m MO Lurgybrack NS 20:02,2 20:07,4

86. 280 Garvin Boyce m MO DSP 20:08,6 20:10,5

87. 300 Owen Coyle m M50 An Post 20:09,0 20:12,3

88. 140 Darren Winston m MO Lurgybrack NS 20:08,1 20:13,2

89. 281 Iarlaith McGinley m MJ Macs Deli 20:10,9 20:16,9

90. 268 John Thomas Fealty m M50 20:17,3 20:19,8

91. 64 Laura Coyle f FO Finn Valley 20:17,7 20:21,3

92. 158 Conrad Kee m MO 20:26,7 20:26,7

93. 233 Gerard Callaghan m M40 Divers Hyundai 20:28,3 20:34,3

94. 62 Darren M Crudden m MO Finn Valley AC 20:32,7 20:36,4

95. 214 Cathal Morrison m M40 20:34,2 20:39,9

96. 226 Sinead Kenny f F40 20:38,3 20:41,6

97. 151 Paul Harris m M40 Auto Fast Fit 20:38,4 20:44,3

98. 234 Barry Daly m MO Kernans 20:41,0 20:44,6

99. 67 Eimear Gallen f FO DCC 20:41,8 20:45,9

100. 76 Mark Hunter m MO 20:47,1 20:50,0

101. 60 Paula Friel f FO Finn Valley 20:48,2 20:51,2

102. 139 Lee Gildea m MO Paddy Gildea Butchers 20:47,7 20:52,9

103. 182 Alan O'Mahony m MO 20:51,7 20:54,6

104. 21 Christopher Mc Laughlin m MO Optum 20:49,3 20:54,8

105. 221 Ronan Mc Keever m M40 20:50,2 20:55,3

106. 288 Noeleen Merritt f F50 20:57,9 21:00,3

107. 54 John Paul McFadden m MO 20:56,3 21:00,8

108. 222 Glenn Cullagh m MO 21:00,5 21:03,9

109. 219 Michael McMenamin m M50 21:04,0 21:04,0

110. 79 Catherine Pinkerton f F40 21:02,4 21:04,3

111. 216 David Connors m MO 21:05,2 21:08,4

112. 293 Damien McVey m MO Mulroy College 21:06,6 21:10,1

113. 31 Kieran Neeson m MO Donegal Creameries/Aurivo 21:08,4 21:13,0

114. 34 Kieran Coyle m M40 Donegal Creameries/Aurivo 21:08,8 21:13,4

115. 114 Mark Carr m MO 21:09,1 21:13,5

116. 287 Noreen Bonner f F60 21:12,9 21:15,2

117. 155 Keith Gordon m MO 21:10,2 21:16,4

118. 38 Shaun Maxwell m MO Donegal Creameries/Aurivo 21:13,8 21:19,7

119. 136 Clare Keenan f FO 21:16,2 21:19,7

120. 101 Gavin Stevenson m MO North West Regional College 21:18,3 21:20,8

121. 22 Fionualla Larkin f FO Optum 21:17,0 21:21,7

122. 204 Kevin Greenan m M60 21:16,5 21:21,8

123. 71 Lisa Ferguson f FO 21:21,2 21:24,3

124. 172 John Brady m MO 21:24,3 21:29,3

125. 147 Alan Mailey m MO DCC 21:24,0 21:30,8

126. 25 John A Mullen m M40 21:25,4 21:31,3

127. 273 Ryan Connolly m MO Aura 21:33,7 21:36,7

128. 82 Niamh mcdaid f FO 21:33,4 21:38,1

129. 152 Noreen McGettigan f F40 21:34,3 21:38,5

130. 115 Frank Mc Taggart m M40 21:35,2 21:39,3

131. 223 Pauric Dunleavy m M40 AN Post 21:35,2 21:41,2

132. 116 John Ward m MO 21:38,4 21:42,4

133. 263 Michael Russell m M40 21:34,4 21:42,7

134. 278 Paul Gillen m M50 DSP 21:37,8 21:43,3

135. 206 Eamonn Kerr m M40 21:36,5 21:43,5

136. 292 Roisin Harkin f FO Letterkenny Educate Together NS 21:42,4 21:44,6

137. 111 Julie Mc Namee f FO HSE 21:46,1 21:49,8

138. 180 Shane O Donnell m MO 21:44,4 21:49,9

139. 3 Rod Tonner m MO Optum 21:46,7 21:50,5

140. 179 Eoin Fogarty m M50 21:50,5 21:54,1

141. 68 Patsy Mc Hugh m MO North West Regional College 21:52,5 21:54,5

142. 212 Eugene Mc Ginley m M50 21:49,5 21:55,9

143. 282 Pauric McGinley m MO Macs Deli 21:51,4 21:56,8

144. 217 Edel Bradley f FO 21:54,9 21:58,4

145. 43 Rory McParland m M40 21:55,8 22:01,9

146. 163 David Larkin m M40 21:59,7 22:04,3

147. 220 Ultan McMenamin m MJ 22:07,0 22:07,0

148. 154 Richard Raymond m M60 22:06,2 22:10,2

149. 91 Marian Kerr f F40 LYIT 22:09,3 22:12,9

150. 106 Cathal Roarty m M50 farren roarty 22:10,6 22:15,6

151. 103 Eimear mcclafferty f FO Pramerica 22:11,7 22:16,3

152. 203 Aidan McFadden m MO 22:13,6 22:18,0

153. 296 Fergal Callan m M40 Champs AFC 22:11,9 22:18,0

154. 156 Trevor Gorman m M40 22:19,0 22:25,1

155. 167 Niamh Gibbons f FO 22:25,2 22:30,2

156. 89 Catherine McKinley f F40 22:25,9 22:30,9

157. 143 Andy Mc Govern m M40 LYIT 22:28,6 22:33,8

158. 289 Liam Ferry m MO 22:33,2 22:35,6

159. 298 Ton Bangert m M60 22:37,9 22:40,5

160. 150 Danny Sharkey m M50 22:37,6 22:41,9

161. 240 Marie Mullen f F50 22:41,3 22:46,9

162. 276 Emmett Mc Clafferty m M40 22:41,8 22:46,9

163. 97 Damien mc ginley m M40 Meritcom ltd 22:45,1 22:48,4

164. 120 Teresa Winston f F40 22:51,4 22:54,8

165. 258 Aiden Friel m MO Lurgybrack NS 22:57,2 23:00,1

166. 205 Vera Haughey f F50 HSE 23:00,0 23:03,7

167. 236 Rory Kennedy m M50 Smary Renewables 23:04,4 23:09,0

168. 177 Michael O Donnell m MO 23:08,2 23:14,3

169. 251 Norman Spratt m M50 23:08,6 23:16,3

170. 42 Brian Mc Parland m M40 North West Regional College 23:13,5 23:20,0

171. 170 Shauna Mc Fadden f FJ 23:20,1 23:22,9

172. 110 Danielle Mc Namee f FO St Bernadettes 23:20,1 23:23,7

173. 171 Tara Hegarty f FO 23:21,5 23:25,1

174. 228 Barry Carr m MO Marine Harvest 23:31,8 23:37,5

175. 153 Patrick Shiels m M50 23:36,0 23:41,9

176. 148 Anne Robinson f FO 23:51,4 23:55,9

177. 105 Stephanie McGrath f FO Letterkenny Educate Together NS 23:53,4 23:56,0

178. 109 Nancy Mc Namee f F50 HSE 23:53,1 23:57,4

179. 162 Barry Tinney m M40 23:53,5 23:57,7

180. 299 Rachael Stilvern f FO 23:54,2 23:59,2

181. 104 Aine Fabisiak f FO Letterkenny Educate Together NS 23:59,5 24:02,1

182. 108 Bernard mc Dyre m M50 24:03,5 24:09,0

183. 231 Paul Kelly m M50 24:05,6 24:12,0

184. 181 Bryan Margey m M40 24:06,9 24:13,1

185. 168 Amanda McNulty f F40 24:10,4 24:15,8

186. 265 Gloria Donaghey f F50 24:18,1 24:21,3

187. 267 Odhrán Duffy m MJ Mulroy College Student 24:24,0 24:28,3

188. 286 Labhaoise Maguire f F40 Mulroy College 24:43,4 24:50,7

189. 291 Jim Callaghan m M50 25:02,1 25:07,0

190. 213 David Doherty m MO Cassidys Café 25:00,0 25:09,0

191. 30 Andy Stewart m MO Donegal Creameries/Aurivo 25:10,9 25:17,4

192. 178 James Browne m M50 25:15,6 25:21,5

193. 166 Justin McCauley m MO 25:28,4 25:32,7

194. 297 Marjan Bangert f F60 25:29,2 25:33,2

195. 208 Shaun O'Donnell m M50 O Donnell Coach Hire 25:36,5 25:36,5

196. 262 Linda Cronin f FO 25:48,5 25:53,1

197. 207 Paul Buchanan m M40 25:58,3 26:03,8

198. 229 Nigel Keown m M40 26:04,4 26:08,2

199. 161 Noel Heekin m M40 26:09,2 26:12,8

200. 83 Sinead trearty f FO 26:12,8 26:19,8

201. 227 Noreen Sharkey f F60 26:15,4 26:20,3

202. 100 Paul kelly m MO Meritcom ltd 26:13,4 26:21,2

203. 232 Tommy Mc Naught m M50 An Post 26:16,6 26:24,1

204. 4 Nicola mc Carron f FO Optum 26:34,0 26:40,7

205. 6 Martina Kelly f FO Optum 26:34,2 26:40,8

206. 135 Johanne Conlin f F40 26:43,9 26:50,4

207. 238 Shauna Fery f FO 26:47,8 26:55,3

208. 102 Stephen Sheridan m MO North West Regional College 27:03,2 27:03,2

209. 74 Gillian Aiken f F40 27:28,6 27:32,5

210. 184 Conor Coyle m MO Kernans 27:28,3 27:33,0

211. 237 Leanne McGinley f FO Pramerica 27:26,6 27:34,3

212. 93 Fiona Temple f F40 Mulroy College 27:31,9 27:39,5

213. 252 Yvonne Lynch f FO Errigal College 27:40,6 27:44,5

214. 275 Louise Alcorn f F40 27:39,8 27:47,1

215. 149 Denise Mc Bride f F40 27:47,4 27:47,4

216. 277 Altan Ní Mhurchú f FJ 27:42,7 27:49,2

217. 44 Georgina mccrudden f FO 27:57,1 28:02,4

218. 254 James O'Donnell m M60 27:56,4 28:05,3

219. 133 Enya O'Donnell f FO Errigal College 28:02,2 28:06,9

220. 125 Colm Furey m M40 Sean Furey Insurances 28:08,8 28:13,2

221. 284 Eunan Mac Intyre m MO Macs Deli 28:08,7 28:15,4

222. 12 Varun Sehgal m MO Optum 28:37,2 28:44,0

223. 259 Mary Duddy f FO Shape up Fitness 28:39,2 28:46,0

224. 165 Eileen McGeever f F40 Errigal College 28:48,0 28:52,0

225. 253 Kathleen Whoriskey f F40 Errigal College 28:48,9 28:53,6

226. 183 Trish Callaghan f F40 29:24,1 29:24,1

227. 187 Claire Patton f FO 29:42,4 29:48,8

228. 241 Fiona Kavanagh m MO 29:42,4 29:49,0

229. 160 Amanda Toland f FO 30:24,4 30:28,7

230. 174 Desmond Brownlie m M60 30:36,2 30:39,2

231. 260 Siobhan Mc Laughlin f F40 Shape up Fitness 31:31,2 31:38,1

232. 244 Jimmy Gildea m M60 Swilly Meats 32:05,6 32:14,3

233. 283 Gerard Mc Ginley m M50 Macs Deli 32:13,6 32:14,3

234. 1222 Ramnnohan Fama m MO 34:52,0 34:52,0

235. 18 Sumit Khungar m MO Optum 34:45,0 34:52,1

236. 16 Priyadarshini Mishra f FO Optum 41:33,5 41:41,6

237. 14 Francisco Pontes m M50 Optum 42:37,7 42:46,5

238. 13 Christian Suaco m MO Optum 48:25,6 48:33,4

239. 11 Paul O Connor m M60 Optum 49:49,7 49:49,7