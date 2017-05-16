Carl McHugh goal helps Motherwell on way to safety in Scottish Premiership

Lettermacaward's Carl McHugh was on target with a sweet strike for Motherwell as they defeated Kilmarnock 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

McHugh got 'Well off to a great start with a goal in the first minute. The sides were level at 1-1 at half-time after Frizzell equalised on 17 minutes, but goals in the second half from Ainsworth (53) and Frear (78) was enough for victory.

It was McHugh's second goal of the season for Motherwell and is a good end of season reward for the Donegal man, who missed most of the season prior to Christmas because of a nasty head injury picked up in the opening game of the season.

The win ensures that Motherwell and McHugh will retain their top flight status in the Scottish Premiership for next serason.

Chants of 'We are staying up' drifted round Fir Park as victory lifted Motherwell above Dundee into ninth place, six points clear of 11th-placed Hamilton with one game left.