Donegal IFA seek update on Development Officer

Calls were made at a meeting of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Farmers Association to have the position of the group development officers in the county clarified.

The role is currently being filled by Marcus O’Halloran who serves as the development officer in both Donegal and Monaghan.

He was introduced at a meeting of the group in January as a replacement for Davy Keith.

At Tuesday's meeting of the county executive in Letterkenny, Environment and Rural Affairs Chairman, Francis Burns, said he would be calling for Mr O’Halloran to be appointed permanently to the role as he had done a good job since he came in and “gets on well with everybody”.

He said the current arrangement was that he covers Donegal three days per week and two in Monaghan and that they should write to the national organisation to get the agreement” a bit more permanent”. Committee member Mabel Russell said that there had previously been a proposal seeking made for a full time development officer to be appointed for Donegal

Branch Dairy chairman, Lawrence McNamee, who chaired the meeting in the absence of branch Chairman Michael Chance, said he agreed with Mr Burns' proposal and added that he had not heard any update on appointing a full time development officer to the county. Marcus O’Halloran told the members he was hoping to hear news on the situation at the end of this week.