A moonlit Donegal read with Jupiter also making an appearance

While the recent sunny weather the county enjoyed last week may have taken a break for a few days, not it only did let us enjoy a lot of clear days, but many clear nights too.

As this image by Kenneth McDonagh in Ballyshannon shows, it was so clear that you could even ready your favourite local newspaper by moonlight.

Kenneth, who runs the popular Donegal Weather Channel, website and Facebook page, snapped the image on May 9th when a stunningly bright moon hovered over Donegal.

Kenneth also points out that the small illuminated planted visible in the top right hand corner is Jupiter.

“It’s not something you see everyday,” he stated.

Donegal Weather Channel is the county's first dedicated weather channel. They are also are known for their regular northern lights update's and space news.