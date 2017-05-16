More waiting for hospital beds in Donegal today

Letterkenny University Hospital had 39 people waiting for admission this morning, the highest number in the country, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

In their daily Trolley and Ward Watch report, the INMO reported that the numbers of people waiting at the Letterkenny hospital this morning included 19 people waiting on trolleys and 20 people in wards or overflow areas.

Sligo University Hospital had four people awaiting admission this morning, all four on trolleys, according to the INMO figures.

In a statement from the Saolta University Health Care Group, Letterkenny University Hospital management said the Letterkenny emergency department was extremely busy, with “significant numbers of patients awaiting admission”.

The Full Capacity Protocol has again been implemented at the Letterkenny hospital, “and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge”, the statement said.

Hospital management has encouraged the public to attend the emergency department only in case of real emergencies, and to contact their GP or out-of-hours GP service in all other instances.