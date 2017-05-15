Road reopens following serious accident on Donegal town to Ballyshannon road

The main Donegal town to Ballyshannon road, the N15 has been re-opened to traffic following a serious accident earlier today.

A couple, believed to be US tourists who have visited Ireland regularly over the years, were injured when their car was in collision with a truck at the Ballintra/Rossnowlagh junction shortly after mid day.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the two people who were injured were brought to Sligo University Hospital. No information on the condition of either of those injured is available.

The road was closed from 1.30am and re-opened circa 9pm tonight.