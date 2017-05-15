Abbey Vocational School Notes – May 15th, 2017

Student Awards Evening

On Monday, May 15 at 7pm the Abbey Vocational School will be hosting an Awards evening to celebrate student academic achievement and involvement in extracurricular activities.

We are honored to have Joe McHugh, TD and Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Donegal attend the event as our guest speaker. Congrats to all our outstanding students!

Leaving Certificate Ecumenical Service

The Leaving Certificate Ecumenical Service will take place on Wednesday, 24th of May, at 7pm. The theme for this years’ service is “New Journeys’. Parents and Guardians of our Leaving Cert students are most welcome. This is a very special service as we see our students move on to the next chapter in their educational careers. The students are invited to a meal prior to the service with all our staff to celebrate their end of senior cycle.

Year Group Assemblies

Assemblies for year groups will continue this week in order to focus students on end of term exams.

English Oral Communication Classroom - Based Assessment

Students in 2nd year are preparing for the Oral Communication task which takes place in class from Monday 15 th to Friday 19 th May. “The specification for Junior Cycle English focuses on

the development of language and literacy in and through the three strands: Oral Language, Reading, and Writing”.

As stated on the NCCA website “The Classroom-Based Assessment, Oral Communication, has two priorities – the development of students’ basic research skills and the communication.

Students are given an opportunity to choose a topic or issue that is of interest or importance to them. Students are basing their presentation on a variety of interesting topics from local

history, inspiring artists, footballers, local clubs and animals. It is an excellent way for our students to develop their presentation skills, confidence and public speaking skills.

The Oral Communication also allows students to conduct research e.g. searching for information, reading and note-making, organising material, developing a point of view, preparing a PowerPoint, using props, hand-outs etc. Best of luck to our second years and we know all your practice and effort will be worth it.

Dates for your Diary:

English Oral Communication CBA May 15 th – 19 th

Annual Awards Ceremony Mon May 15 th

TASTY Gala Ball Tues May 16 th

TY Portfolio Interviews May 24 th

TY Showcase Tues May 23 rd (TYs finish formal class)

LC Ecumenical Service Wed May 24 th (LC finish)

Junior Cert Finish Fri May 26 th

House Exams Mon May 29 th – May 2 nd

State Exams Wed June 7 th

Leaving Certificate Construction

The Leaving Certificate exam took place on Friday 12 th May which is worth 25% of the overall grade. The exam lasted a duration of four hours. Students were given a brief and had to construct joints using the guidelines. Well done to all involved in completing the first part of their exam.

Golf Classic

The school held their Golf Classic on the 10th of May. This event was a huge success and the tees were booked out from 8.00 am – 5.20 pm. The event was very well supported by the local

community and the sponsors. We wish to thank the Parents’ Association for their hard work in running such a successful evening.

LCA Leisure Trip

The LCA class travelled to Letterkenny Adventure Centre last week as the final part of the Leisure studies module. They put a lot of work into preparing and organising for the trip, including holding a number of fundraising events during the year. They participated in go-karting, high rope and team building challenges on the day.

Well done to all on completing their module. All involved had a great day and some wonderful sunny weather too!

TY’s

Face Painting Day

Some of our TY students are currently preparing to take part in a face-painting day in conjunction with Donegal Town Credit Union during the summer.

LYIT

A group of twenty TY students visited Letterkenny Institute of Technology on Monday 8th of May. Eighteen TY students attended on the day. On the day students discovered what exciting

opportunities are available at LYIT. Students attended three lectures from the Schools of Science, Computing and Nursing. They also used the computer in the lab to use the programme ‘Scratch’.

Abbot Ireland Donegal Visit – Operation Discovery

Thirty students will visit Abbot Ireland Donegal plant on Monday 15 th May. “More than a century ago, physician and drug store proprietor Dr. Wallace C. Abbott started the Abbott

Alkaloidal Company with the mission of championing scientific investigation for the benefit of both patients and physicians.Today, Abbot operate with approximately 94,000 employees

around the world, working to improve human health through nutrition, diagnostics, medical devices and pharmaceuticals”. Our students will participate in three different experiments on the day. The experiments will include: Chemilumi…What is it? Experiment 2: A Matter of Taste and finally Me and My DNA. It seems like it will be an interesting day full of discovery and fun for our students!

Balmoral

Fifty TY students and several teachers travelled to the Balmoral show in Lisburn, Belfast on Wednesday 10 th May. The Balmoral show is Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural show featuring farming and agricultural displays and competitions. Students had the day to explore the stalls however, the highlight of the day was the funfair on site. They also watched

competitions such as dressage and sheep shearing. They had lunch at the wide variety of food stalls the grounds contained. The TYs were very fortunate as the weather was beautiful on

the day which added to the enjoyment.

TY Portfolio

The TY’s are very busy working on completing their portfolios which is part of their Transition Year course. “Transition Year allows students to become more independent and reflective learners. The Transition Year Portfolio is designed specifically to support this form of learning. Each student must submit a folder with 2-3 pieces of work from each subject or area they

worked in this year as evidence of their independent learning. The portfolios are due Wednesday 17 th for submission.

TY Showcase

Preparation for the showcase continues! TY students are actively working in coordination with Ms Regan, Ms O’ Mahoney, Ms Cunningham and Ms Murray preparing for the night.

The showcase focuses on all the events, talks, activities, trips and outings the TY’s ventured on this year. It promises to be fun filled night highlighting the TY year through wonderful

speeches, skits, PowerPoints full of memories and an abundance of photos! The showcase takes place in the AVS on Tuesday 23 rd May. All TY parents and guardians are welcome as well as incoming TYs and their parents.

TASTY

Our TASTY 2017 showcase night takes place on Tuesday 16th of May and it’s a night to not be missed! Each dish is now officially finalised and the students are preparing for the Gala night. The Gala night will be set in the wonderful Solis Lough Eske Hotel seating over 200 guests on the night. A Taste of Donegal Food Festival 2017 are delighted to support the Tasty 2017 Project by providing the winning team with an Exhibitor Platform at the upcoming A Taste of Donegal Food Festival from Friday 25th - Sunday 27th August 2017. Taking part at ‘A Taste of Donegal 2017’ will provide the winning team with an important commercial platform which will give them inspiration and encouragement as entrepreneurs to develop their product. This will be the perfect location in a beautiful tented village on the Pier in Donegal Town that will provide the winning team with an opportunity to present their produce to the public, fellow exhibitors, restaurateurs and hotels. They will receive instantaneous reaction from the public which influences how they proceed with marketing and branding their product. With over 120 exhibitor stands the event will provide them with a perfect commercial and networking environment to meet like-minded people, share experiences and ideas and exchange valuable information. All of these valuable experiences should help the students to decide whether they want to make working in the food industry their chosen career path in the future. Finally, The Food Festival Committee would like to wish all the students, their Local Hotel and Restaurant Mentors, Steering Group the best of luck in the final which takes place on Tuesday 16th May in Solis Lough Eske Castle Hotel. We look forward to welcoming the winning team to A Taste of Donegal 2017”. Mrs Diver would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the Abbey Vocational School who have supported this project and especially the mentors who have worked tirelessly on this project. Thank you to the mentors Kyle Clarke, Mary Keaney, Sorcha Begley, Gladys Stewart, Karen Stewart and the team leaders - Lucy Gordan, Patrice Rooney and Mary Crawford.

Below is an outline of the TASTY Gala evening:

6:30 pm Registration

7.00 pm Welcome – Michael Daly, Donegal Democrat – Master of Ceremony

7:10 pm ‘Seaside Bakery Donegal’ Solis Lough Eske: Seaweed Bread

7:30 pm ‘Uische Fische’ Quay West: Whiskey and Honey Cured Salmon

8:10 pm ‘Lord of the Wings’ Village Tavern: Honey Glazed Chicken Wings

8:30 pm ‘Donegal Fusion’ Chandpur: Chicken Badami

8:50 pm ‘Tirchonaill Toffee’ The Mill Park Hotel: Silkie Toffee Pudding

9:10 pm ‘Foireann Caonach’ Smugglers Inn: Irish Mist and Crragheen Cheesecake

9:30 pm Music

10:00 pm Winners announced

Teams, Dishes and Chefs:

‘Seaside Bakery Donegal’ - Solis Chef: Cedric Bottarlini, Team: Karla Kelly, Ciaran Mc Grory, Aine Mc Groary, Clodagh Boylan, Mya Magee and Elaine Wright.

‘Uische Fishce’ – Quay West Chef: Tim Twomey. Team: Cian Hegarty, Siofra Mauerhofer, Niamh Boyle, Ellen Mc Groary, Orla Breslin and Tara Hanna.

‘Lord of the Wings’ – Village Tavern Chef: Enda O’ Rourke. Team: Dylan Thomas, Aisling Meehan, Aoife Breslin, Patrick Harley, Jasmine Kennedy and Marie Harris.

‘StewStack’ – Harvey’s Point Chef: Chris Mc Menamin. Team: Eoin Gallagher, Charlotte Timony, Killian Faulkner, Abbie Boyle, Niamh Histon and Nicole Browne.

‘A Donegal Fusion’ – Chandpur Chef: Kana Mian. Team: Victor Joe Mitchell, Elizabeth Mackle, Kerrie Mc Hugh, Aine Mc Gowan, Katie Shovlin and William Browne.

‘Tirchonaill Toffee’ – Mill Park Chef: Dermott Mc Intyre. Team: Keri O’ Loughlin, Margareta Mc Hugh, Evan Towy, Shaneen Graham, Daniel Gallagher and Ella Duffy.

‘Foireann Caonach’- Smullgers Chefs: Deidre Clinton, Declan Smith, Cezary Marawski and Sinead Morrow. Team: Shaun Campbell, Aine Mc Govern, Lisa Gallagher, Laura Taylor,

Ellie Chambers and Euan Cullinan.

We would like to thank Michael Daly, Editor of the Donegal Democrat our master of ceremony for the evening along with our judges: Nevin Maguire (MacNean’s Restaurant), Thomas Clancy (Sunday Business Post), Ursula Donnelly (Local Enterprise Office, Donegal), Anne Mc Hugh (Chief Executive, ETB), Joan Crawford (Failte Ireland) and Paul Hannigan (President LYIT).

Primary School Athletics:

Well done to all involved in the Annual Primary School Athletics competition.

Over 600 athletes from twenty primary schools across the south of Donegal assembled in the grounds of the Abbey VS for the annual Track and Field challenge.

The event promoted and organised by Tir Chonaill AC in partnership with the Abbey VS was a huge success.

The three hours programme was ran off very efficiently with much fun and competition. The programme at times had ten different disciplines running concurrently.

Well done to the fifty AVS students who helped in preparation for the event and in officiating on the day. These students were made up of Sports Leaders from TY, LCA and our school Athletics team.

Ulster Schools Athletics:

We have seventeen athletes who have qualified for the Ulster Schools Track and Field final in Antrim next weekend. They will compete against the top athletes from across the province. Good luck to all in their events.

U14 Minor:

Leo Mc Dermott-Carey: Shot Putt & 75m Hurdles.

Niamh Moohan: 75m Hurdles, 100m & 4x100m Relay.

Rachel Gallagher: 75m Hurdles, Long Jump & 4x100m Relay.

Savannah Timony: 800m

Emma Farren: 4x100m Relay.

Emily Mc Nulty: 4x100m Relay

U15 Junior:

Aoife Greene: Triple Jump and 4x100m Relay.

Aisling Moohan: 75m Hurdles and 4x100m Relay.

Catherine Campbell: 4x100m Relay

Gwenaelle Ní Dhonnabhain: 4x100m Relay

Shane Breslin: Shot Putt & Hammer

Shane Meehan: High Jump

Diarmuid O Donnell: Hammer

U17 Inter:

Mia Mc Calmont: 1500m and 3000m.

Kitty Mc Nulty: 300m Hurdles & Pole Vault

Anna Riebling: Pole Vault.

U19 Senior:

Radoslaw Wymentowski: 200m