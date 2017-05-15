Brennan out of contention for Donegal team for Antrim game due to injury

Paul Brennan, Bundoran's half-back, is reported to be out of contention to take any part in Sunday's Ulster Championship opener with Antrim because of a hand injury.

It is learned that the former Leitrim footballer suffered a hand injury at work and will not be available for selection to Rory Gallagher.

Brennan, who has played in the Connacht Championship with Leitrim, transferred to Donegal this year and played in many of the early Allianz National League games.

A robust half-back, he has been one of Bundoran's top performers last year and again this year. Hopefully, he will recover to play a part for Donegal later in the summer.

Paddy Neilan, Roscommon - who will referee Donegal v Antrim

REFEREE

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Roscommon referee, Paddy Neilan, will be in charge of Sunday's game against Antrim. Neilan recently took charge of the National League final between Kerry and Dublin and is regarded as one of the up and coming officials.

Niall Cullen of Erne Gaels (with strong Donegal ties) will make his championship bow at senior level on Sunday as he takes charge of the Leinster Championship counter between Louth and Wicklow in Parnell Park, Dublin on Sunday. Cullen is one of two new recruits to the referee championship panel for 2017.

Niall Cullen, Erne Gaels, Fermanagh - making his senior championship bow on Sunday