Road remains closed following accident on Donegal Town to Ballyshannon road

The main Donegal Town to Ballyshannon road remains closed following an early afternoon accident close to the village of Ballintra.

A lorry and a car were in collision at or near the Ballintra village/Rossnowlagh Road crossroads on the N15.

We understand two people in the car have been injured, one of them seriously. Both occupants of the car have been taken to Sligo University Hospital. Unconfirmed reports suggest those injured may have been tourists visiting the county.

The road is closed and will remain so for quite some time yet with local diversions in place. Traffic is diverting through the village of Ballintra and gardaí have placed no parking cones on the sides of the street in the village to facilitate ease of movement of traffic which is said to be heavy.

A garda spokesman said traffic was moving "reasonably well". However, motorists can expect delays.

