Serious accident on Donegal town to Ballyshannon road near Ballintra

We are getting reports of a serious car accident on the N15 Donegal town to Ballyshannon Road at the Rossnowlagh/Ballintra village crossroads which has occurred circa 1.15pm.

It's understood the collision involved a car and a lorry.

Two people have been injured, the extent of their injuries are unknown.

The main road has been closed for the last 30 minutes (from 1.30pm) and local diversions are in place as it will remain closed for some time yet.

*Further updates on donegaldemocrat.ie as we get more information.