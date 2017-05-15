Pieta House opens in Donegal today

Today marks the opening of Pieta House in Donegal and one of their chief local fundraisers says it a credit to the people of the North West who helped raised the money for the service.

Retired Garda Sergeant Danny Devlin, who is the chairman of the Action For Hope group that helped fundraise to have the service rolled out in the region says it is now there for everyone who needs it, adding there are “no borders when it comes to people in crisis”.

While an official opening is planned for later in the year, today sees the suicide and self-harm crisis centre up and running in the top floor of the Grand Central building on Canal Road.

The charity offers free-of-charge and freely accessible therapy to those experiencing suicidal ideation, those who have been bereaved by suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm.

Danny stated: “Now that Pieta House North West is opening, we would appeal to everyone, young and old, to use the service if you are in crisis or need support in dealing with a family member or a loved one who has died by suicide”.

Staff at ‘Pieta House North West’ in Letterkenny will include a centre manager, who is Dominick Gallagher, from Inishowen, three clinical support staff, a team of sessional therapists and a Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer, Marian McNulty.

In 2015, the Action for Hope group was set up to coordinate and promote awareness of the services and to coordinate fundraising events for Pieta House in the northwest.

The service is free of charge to anyone using the service and a doctor’s referral is not required.

Danny said now the centre is opened it will still need contined fundraising support.

Up to 85% of the funds needed to run the service come from fundraising events.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported us in any way whatsoever in making the commencement of this service a reality. In order to now sustain this vital service into the future, your continued support will be greatly appreciated,” he added.

Pieta House North West will also offer family support to those bereaved by suicide .

Just over a week ago saw approximately 7,000 people across Donegal taking part in Darkness Into Light.

A 24 hour phone line is available on 1800 247247 .

See peitahouse.com for more information.