Today will start wet and windy with heavy rain in places.

The afternoon will be mainly cloudy with rain and drizzle at times.

The day will be mild and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees.

Fresh to strong and gusty south to southeast winds will veer southerly and will be moderate to fresh, locally strong and gusty.

Tonight will be mild and humid with some patches of rain and drizzle in places and mist and fog on hills. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.