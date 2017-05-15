Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, May 15th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy McCafferty, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town

- Hugh Kelly Hudie, Drumochail, Termon

- Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs

- Eileen Doran, Manorcunningham

- Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran



Paddy McCafferty, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town

The deaths has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Mc Cafferty, lato of 5 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 4pm until 10pm on Monday, May 15, and from 11am until 10pm on Tuesday.

Remains leaving his residence at 10:30am on Wednesday for funeral mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private at all other times please.



Hugh Kelly Hudie, Drumochail, Termon

The death has taken place of Hugh Kelly Hudie, late of Drumochail, Termon.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Monday, May 15th, going to St Columba's Church, Termon for Requiem Mass at 12 midday.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on morning of funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.



Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 12noon on Monday to 11pm.

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am. to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Eileen Doran, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Doran, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at her late residence until removal at 10.15am Monday, May 15th, to St. Columba’s Church, Dromoghil, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran

The death has taken place at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital of Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran.

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6.

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, at 12 noon on Saturday, May 20th.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust ℅ Department of Medical Oncology, St. Vincent’s, Dublin 4.

