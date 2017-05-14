Wins for Buncrana and Glenfin over Cloughaneely and Ardara in Division Two

Buncrana back to winning ways



Buncrana got back to winning ways after a number of disappointing results with a narrow win over Buncrana, in the Scarvey.



Buncrana . . . . . . . 4-10

Cloughaneely . . . . . .2-14

John Campbell, Ryan McElhinney, Caolan McGonigle and Kevin O’Loughlin scored the goals for Buncrana.

Cian McFadden and Paul Sweeney hit the Cloughaneely goals. Buncrana led 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time.

John Campbell, who was on fire up front for the locals, scored the first half goal from the penalty spot.



BUNCRANA: Sean Parker; Conor Grant, Bruce Waldron, Shane McLaughlin; Kevin O’Loughlin (1-0), Michael Gallagher, William McLaughlin; Kevin Campbell, Peter McLaughlin (0-1); Noel McLaughlin, Odhran Doherty, Aidan Doherty; John Campbell (1-7), Caolan McGonigle (1-0), Oisin Doherty (0-2). Subs: John Doherty for S McLaughlin; Ryan McElhinney(1-0) for K O’Loughlin, Darach O’Connor for Odhran Doherty, black card.

CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McClafferty; Ciaran McFadden, Ciaran McGeady; Cian McFadden (1-0), Ciaran Scanlon, Declan McGarvey (0-4); Darren McGeever (0-2), Kevin Mulhern; Aidan Doohan, John McGarvey (0-4), Michael Fitzgerald; Martin Maguire, Paul Sweeney (1-2), Mark Harley (0-2).

REFEREE: James Connor (St Eunan’s)



Glenfin strike late to win

Glenfin 0-10

Ardara 0-9

Glenfin recorded a decisive win over over Ardara in Páirc Taobhóige, clinching victory at the death.

Glenfin won out after a tough hour with both defences keeping clean sheets in a closely contested affair.

Glenfin were hampered early on with former county man Stephen Mc Dermott being forced off through injury.

Ardara opened out an early lead, scoring four unanswered points before the Gaeltacht Lár men got their wheels turning kicking five points before the half time whistle sounded with Stephen Carr kicking a free while Daniel Mc Glynn, Stephen Ward and Jason Morrow also kicked scores before Gareth Concarr scored for the away side.

Ardara opened the brighter of the two sides with Lorcan O' Donnell and CJ Molloy both kicking points before Gary Dorrian scored for Glenfin followed by a free from Concarr.

Paddy O'Connor swung over a lovely point in the 46th minute before Concarr equalised.

Stephen Ward gave Glenfin the lead on the 51st minute but former county u21 Brendan Mc Nelis soon cancelled that out.

Jason Morrow proved to be the hero in injury time, curling over from range to win the game.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh, David Carr, Gavin Mc Dermott, Gary Herron, Daniel Mc Glynn, John Harkin, Gary Dorrian, Hugh Foy, Stephen Mc Dermott, Stephen Mc Glynn, Jason Morrow, Stephen Carr, Conor Ward, Ciaran Brady, Kevin Mc Glynn. Subs: Hugh Foy for Stephen Mc Dermott, Michael Mc Glynn for Hugh Foy, Paddy O' Connor for Conor Ward.

ARDARA: Paddy Gallagher, Senan Mc Glynn, Brian Whyte, Joe Melly, Johnny Herron, John Ross Molloy, Nicholas Maguire, C.J Molloy, Brendan Mc Nelis, Paul Watters, Oisin O' Donnell, Kieran Breslin, Lorcan O'Donnell, Gareth Concarr, Jack Brennan. Subs: Kelvin Slowey for John Ross Molloy, Peter Mc Hugh for Paul Watters, Paul Watters for Johnny Herron.