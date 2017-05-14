Emotion filled week for Letterkenny Rovers ends with cup glory

In a week of much emotion for Letterkenny Rovers, they captured the Knockalla Caravans Cup with victory over Glengad United at Maginn Park on Sunday evening.



Letterkenny Rovers . . . 3

Glengad United . . . 0



Just a day after the funeral of Rovers great, Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, the USL side celebrated his memory in perfect style with this cup final win.

Second half goals from brothers Brian and Paul McVeigh and a late strike from Steve Okakpu Emeka sealed the deal for Eamonn McConigley’s side who reclaimed the crown they last won in 2015.

Ironically, the McVeigh brothers are both part of the Letterkenny IT side which is managed by the Glengad boss Shane Byrne.

The Inishowen League side, winners of the Premier Division and Ulster Junior Cup, were going for a domestic treble of trophies. However, they were beaten by a Rovers team who were the better side on the day.

Letterkenny had chances in the first half with Paul McVeigh twice denied by keeper Kevin McLaughlin before Darren McElwaine shot wide from a good position.

Glengad came more into the game as half-time approached and James McKinney and Terence Doherty both went close.

But after a scoreless first half, Rovers took control of the tie shortly after the break with Brian McVeigh firing them in front on 58 minutes after Okakpu Emeka and Kevin McGrath were involved in the build-up.

Three minutes later Paul McVeigh headed in a wonderful second from a Brian McVeigh delivery, and Rovers were on their way.

Glengad did their best to find a goal of their own and Nigel McMonagle had their best opportunity. However, Okakpu Emeka had the final say for Letterkenny, producing a fine finish to find the net on 89 minutes.

It’s a fourth Knockalla Caravans Cup success for Letterkenny and the perfect way to end what’s been another decent season for the Leckview Park club.



LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Rory Kelly, David Shovlin, Lee Toland, Conor Tourish, Paul Boyle, Kevin McGrath (Chris Flanagan 89), Paul McVeigh (Ryan Gildea 87), Brian McVeigh, Darren McElwaine (Ryan Lonergan 71), Christy Connaghan, Steve Okakpo-Emeka (Dean O’Donnell 89).



GLENGAD UNITED: Kevin McLaughlin, Stephen McLaughlin, Jason Doherty, John G McLaughlin, Matthew Byrne, Adam Byrne, James McKinney (Cathal McDaid 83), Michael Byrne, Terence Doherty, Paddy McDermott, Nigel McMonagle (Seamus Doherty 83).



REFEREE: Terence Moyne.