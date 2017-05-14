Big win for Sean MacCumhaill’s against Killybegs in Fintra

Sean MacCumhaill’s bounced back from last weekend’s heavy championship defeat to St Michael’s to pick up two valuable league points away to Killybegs.



Sean MacCumhaill’s . . . . . 3-12

Killybegs . . . . . . . 0-15

The Finnsiders’ ability to find the net proved the difference between otherwise two evenly matched teams.

Stephen Mulligan, who kicked 11 points against St Michael’s last Sunday, and substitutes Darren O’Reilly and Gavin Gallagher scored the goals for the winners.

Killybegs led 0-9 to 1-5 at half-time with Evan Broderick, Daniel Breslin and Brendan McGuire raising the white flags for the locals.

This was a Star fixture. Killybegs were without their county men Eoghan ‘Ban’ Gallagher and Hugh McFadden and MacCumhaill’s fielded without Marty O’Reilly.



KILLYBEGS: Michael Mullin; Darragh McClean, Brendan McCallig, Stephen Muirhead; Daniel O’Keeney, Chris Cunningham (0-1), Jack Behan; Pauric Connaghan, Christopher Murrin (0-1); Mark Finnerty, John Bán Gallagher (0-1), Evan Broderick (0-4); Brendan Mc Guire (0-3), Pauric Gallagher, Daniel Breslin(0-5). Subs: Louis McNern for M Finnerty, Calum Quinn for O’Keeney, Paul Cunningham for P Connaghan.



MACCUMHAILL’S: Eoin Gallen; Conor Griffin, Martin Gallagher, Eoghan Wright; Aaron Kelly (0-5), John Lynch, Christopher Gallen; Gary Wilson (0-1), Steven O’Reilly (0-2), Adam Lynch, Stephen Mulligan (1-3), Rory Mulligan; Joe Dunnion, Padraic Patton, Brendan Mc Laughlin. Subs: Darren O’Reilly (1-1) for P Patton, Gavin Gallagher (1-0) for A Lynch, Darren McGowan for C Gallen.

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)