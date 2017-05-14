Kilcar go top of the table after win over St. Michael's at The Bridge

US-bound Stephen McBrearty was the lynchpin of this entertaining affair as Kilcar edged out St Michael’s by four points at the Bridge yesterday to leapfrog St. Eunan's and go top of Division One

St Michael’s 1-12

Kilcar 1-16



Kilcar led by 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval thanks to well struck efforts from Declan Gallagehr, Stephen McBrearty and Conor Doherty.

At one point they led by 0-8 to 0-1 before Colm McFadden inspired a comeback for the home side.

It was tit for tat in the second half until Kilcar’s Andrew McClean netted to put them ahead by 1-15 to 0-9.

But the home side replied with a fine goal from substitute Lee McColgan and McFadden completed his tally of 0-11 at the finish.

St Michael’s scorers: Colm McFadden 0-11, Lee McColgan 1-0, Odhran McFadden 0-1



Kilcar scorers: Stephen McBrearty 0-4,2f; Andrew McClean 1-0; Mark Sweeney 0-4, Declan Gallagher, Ashley Carr 0-3 each; Conor Doherty 0-2.