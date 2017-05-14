Eamon McGee bags goal as Gaoth Dobhair defeat St. Eunan's; Brick Molloy hits 0-9 in Naomh Conaill win

Could Eamon McGee be the new “Bomber” Liston of Gaoth Dobhair?

Gaoth Dobhair 2-11

St. Eunan's 1-11

The ex county star grabbed a goal and two points, and won a penalty in this hard-fought thrilling affair at Magheragallon yesterday, which saw the Letterkenny side's unbeaten record lowered.

The home side got off to a great start and raced into a 1-5 to 0-1 lead by the 20th minute thanks to a flicked McGee goal and points from lively veteran James Gallagher, Michael McKelvey and in-form Odhran MacNiallais and Conor O’Baoill.

Rory Kavanagh got the visitors off the mark with a well-struck goal while Conor Gibbons tagged on points in a late scoring flurry that left the home side leading by 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time.

The home side got an extra fillip early in the second half when McGee was taken down in the square.

Odhran MacNiallais’s penalty came back off the post and another veteran ‘Manny’ Gallagher was on hand to finish to the net.

That clinical finish put the winners into a 2-8 to 1-5 lead.

But Eunan’s inspired by the ageless Kavanagh launched a strong comeback and had points from Gibbons, Conor Parke, Darragh Mulgrew and a late brace from Paddy McGowan to end an absorbing affair.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Eamon McGee 1-2, Odhran MacNiallais 0-5, ‘Manny’ Gallagher 1-0, James Gallagher 0-1) Conor O’Baoill 0-1, Niall Friel 0-1, Micheal McKelvey 0-1

St Eunan’s scorers: Rory Kavanagh 1-3, Conor Gibbons 0-3, Paddy McGowan 0-3, Conor Parke 0-1, Darragh Mulgrew 0-1

Naomh Conaill 2-13

Four Masters 3-5

A powerful surge in the third quarter pushed the home side to a relatively comprehensive victory over visiting Four Masters in a high scoring match in Glenties.

But it was the losers who had the perfect start with two early goals from Conor McDaid and Patrick Reid so sprint into a 2-0 to 0-0 lead.

However that was the sum total of their scores in the opening half as Glenties took over at midfield and the points flowed from Dermot “Brick” Molloy Brendan McDyer and Eoin Waide.

Naomh Conaill turned over with a half-time lead of 0-8 to 2-0.

But two goals from Logan Quinn in the third quarter really eased them into a virtual unassailable lead.

Kevin McBrearty, Caolan Loughney, Conor McDaid were on target for the losers who trailed by 2-13 to 2-5 in the dying minutes.

But a late Sean Meehan goal barely put a gloss on matters for a badly outgunned Masters.



Naomh Conaill scorers: Dermot “Brick” Molloy 0-9, Logan Quinn 2-0, Brendan McDyer 0-3, Eoghan McGettigan 0-1



Four Masters scorers: Emmett Doogan 1-1, Conor McDaid 1-1, Patrick Reid 1-0, Caolan Loughney 0-2, Kevin McBrearty 0-1.