McCormick on fire as rampant Termon much too strong for Malin

Malin’s poor season continued today in Connolly Park as Termon dominated from start to finish racking up an impressive scoreline.



Malin 1-08

Termon 5-18



They hit a goal from the off as Daire McDaid cut in from the left and hand passed across the goal for Enda McCormick to palm in. They scored midway through the second half when McDaid this time cut in from the right and squeezed an effort in at the near post. Malin had points from Declan Walsh, Paul McLaughlin and the youthful Christopher Doherty and Conor McGeogeghan but frees and a 45’ from McCormick and McDaid with four points each and a Kealan McDaid and a Ricky Gallagher punched point saw the vistors lead at half time by 2-10 to 0-04.

The second half saw Termon score right away when Aiden Sweeney scored a goal running through from midfield. Malin briefly burst into life with a couple of half chances at goal before Darragh McLaughlin did find the net with a powerful shot from the 13’. It was short lived however, as the Termon men immediately replied with a penalty, excellently struck by McCormack.

They showed some great point taking and late in the game Kealan McDaid found the corner to get a fifth goal and assure the victory. Malin’s poor run continued and Termon fly high in the league looking for an immediate return to the top division.



MALIN: Martin McLaughlin, Connor McColgan, Damien Harkin, Cormac Cullinan, Paul McLaughlin (0-04) Conor Farren, Kieron McColgan, Ryan Greene, Declan Walsh (0-01), Oisin McGonagle, John Gerard McDermott, Christopher Doherty (0-01) Conor McGeogheghan (0-02), Darragh McLaughlin (1-00) and Darren McLarkey. Subs used: Conor Byrne for Declan Walsh (35), Conor Bambrick for Ryan Greene (48), Callum Doherty for Darragh McLaughlin (48)



TERMON: Michael Boyle, Barry Gallagher, Kevin McDaid, Fintan O'Flynn, Steve McElwaine (0-01), Kevin McElwaine, Shane Callaghan, Jimmy Gallagher (0-01), Aidan Sweeney (1-00), Daniel Connaghan, Keelan McDaid (1-03) Johnny McCafferty, Dara McDaid (1-04), Enda McCormick (2-08, 1 pen, 2f, 1’45') and Ricky Gallagher (0-01). Subs used Shane Doherty for Ricky Gallagher (34), Owen Doherty for Daniel Conaghan (55), Brian Alcorn for Johnny McCafferty (55) and Jimmy McElwaine for Kevin McElwaine (55).