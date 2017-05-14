Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, May 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs

- Eileen Doran, Manorcunningham

- Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran

Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 12 noon to 11pm today, Sunday, and from 12noon on Monday to 11pm.

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am. to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Eileen Doran, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Doran, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at her late residence until removal at 10.15am tomorrow, Monday, May 15th, to St. Columba’s Church, Dromoghil, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm and tomorrow morning. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/ Bundoran

The death has taken place at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital of Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran.

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6.

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, at 12 noon on Saturday, May 20th.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust ℅ Department of Medical Oncology, St. Vincent’s, Dublin 4.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.