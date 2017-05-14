Important win for Dungloe as they edge out Bundoran in Rosses Park

Dungloe gained two valuable points on the league table defeating Bundoran in Rosses Park.



Dungloe 0-16

Bundoran 0-14

The visitors were first on the board with points from Fergal McKiernan and Alan Russell. Conor Greene opened the home side’s scoring but

Tommy Hourihane put two between the sides again on four minutes.

A Noel McBirde free kept the home side in touch and it was Alan Russell and McBride's free that kept the scoring going with 11 mins gone.

A minute later Cian McEniff's point stretched the visitors lead further but

a McBride free on 14 mins started the home side’s comeback and Dungloe had points from Adam Neely, Cory Gallagher, Neely (f) and Cory Gallagher to see Dungloe three in front in added time, but a Gary Clancey free left it 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Again it was the visitors who raised the first white flag of the second half with two frees from Tommy Hourihane and a point from Gary

Clancy put them in front again.

Adam Neely levelled the game again firing over but Clancy edged Budoran ahead hitting two points at the other end of the field.

As the game entered the final quarter referee Liam McConigley had to issue a few yellow cards to restore order after some hefty tackles took place. The home side’s spirit raised a few notches and points from Conor Greene, Noel McBride (2f), substitute Shaun Mcgee, Adam Neely (2) and Cory Gallagher put five between the sides with one min of ordinary time to go. With five mins of injury time to be played Bundoran got three points (1f) from Fergal McKiernan to leave just two in it at the end.



DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey, Eoin Scally, Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle, Cory Gallagher (0-3), Gerard walsh, Darren Curran, Noel McBride (0-5,5f), Raymond Sweeney, Christy Greene, Adam Neely (0-5 1f), Caolan Ward, Ryan Greeney, Conor Greene (0-2), Shaun Sharkey. ubs Shaun McGee (0-1) for Caolan Ward, Ryan Connors for Noel McBride.

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern, Matthew Ward, James Keaney, Diarmuid McCaughey, Timmy Goverow, Shane McGowan, Shane Moohan, Michael McEniff, Gary Clancy (0-4 1f), Peter McGonigle, Diarmuid Spratt, Alan Russell (0-2), Tommy Hourihane (0-3 2f), Fergal McKiernan (0-4 1f), Sean Cian McEniff (0-1).

REFEREE: Liam McConigley.