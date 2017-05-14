Irish Water urges Donegal to minimise water usage for foreseeable future

Irish Water has again asked consumers in Donegal to conserve and minimise water usage for the foreseeable future, due to the unseasonably dry weather.

The water utility said that the dry weather has resulted in historically low water levels for this time of year.

Irish Water has also said that night-time or daytime restrictions may need to be introduced.

Consumers connected from the Lough Colm source, which serves the Milford, Kerrykeel, Rathmullan and Ramelton areas; and the Lough Fad source, which serves Quigley’s Point, Redcastle, Moville and part of Greencastle; are being asked to conserve as much water as possible. They are also being asked to report any leaks by calling the Irish Water Customer Care helpline on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water said the rainfall on the weekend and the forecast for further rainfall throughout the month will not be sufficient to fill the Lough Colm and Lough Fad sources, which remain at critically low levels.

The water utility has implemented its major incident plan in which, in conjunction with Donegal County Council, they are undertaking works to reduce the impact on consumers. However, Irish Water have said that night-time or daytime restrictions may need to be introduced.

With demands on water supplies expected to increase significantly over the coming summer months, Irish Water and the county council continue to look for and repair leaks on the public water networks.

The water utility and the council, in a statement, said updates will be issued on levels at the reservoirs, and consumers will be advised when they can return to normal usage.

Irish Water has also issued tips for conserving water: Consumers are asked to refrain from using piped water for such activities as watering lawns and gardens, and washing cars or washing down yards; people should also check their home is leak-free, check for running overflows and fix any dripping taps, cisterns or pipes.

Irish Water has also said that brushing your teeth with the tap running can use up to 6 litres per minute; with the tap off will use one litre. Similarly, the average bath uses 80 litres of water compared to 49 litres of water used in a seven-minute shower. The average shower uses seven litres of water per minute.