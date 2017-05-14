Wins for Gaeil Fhanada and Red Hugh's while Moville and Downings draw

A stellar second half display from Gaeil Fhanada was the catalyst for a double scores victory over a strong Naomh Muire outfit.

Gaeil Fhanada 0-12 . . . Naomh Muire 0-6

The winners’ counter attacking play and solid defensive unit set them up for an easier than expected win against a Naomh Muire side that were left to rue three missed goal chances.

Naomh Muire started brightly and had two points on the board courtesy of the ever dangerous Shaun ‘Yank’ Boyle and Harry Harden. Fanad responded with the next three scores, Seami Nanny, Paddy Heraghty and Odhran Shields were on target for the locals.

Gaeil Fhanada led 0-6 to 0-4 at the break thanks to further points from Michael Sweeney, Seami Nanny and Mark Friel to one from Shaun the Yank.

Naomh Muire did post the first score of the second half through Shaun Yank, but the locals took control for the remainder of the game.

And thanks to points from Seami Coshia Friel, Seaimi Nanny, Niall Carr, Mark Friel and Paddy Carr the home team cruised to a comfortable victory.

GAEIL FHANADA: Mark McConigley; Aidan Heraghty, James Anthony Coyle, Frankie Sweeney; Odhran Shiels, James Gallagher, Conor McGonigle; Seami Nanny Friel (0-4,1f), Michael Sweeney (0-1), Paddy Carr (0-2), Mark Friel (0-2), Oisin McFadden; Seami ‘Coshia’ Friel (0-1), Eoghan Carr, Patrick Heraghty (0-1). Subs: Ryan McGonigle for Aiden Heraghty inj (20); Shaun McElwaine for Paddy Heraghty 46; Niall Carr for Eoghan Carr (48);Cathal Martin for Conor McGonigle (59).

NAOMH MUIRE: Hugh Boyle; Patrick Rodgers, Tomás Duffy, Daniel Gallagher; Shaun Burns, Aidie O’Gara, Hugh Martin; Adam O'Brien, Brian Gillespie; Dara White (0-1,45), Daniel Devlin, Jack Boyle (0-1), Paddy McClafferty, Shaun Boyle (0-3,1f) Harry Harden (0-1). Subs: Jack Boyle for Burns (black card, 19), Tom McHugh for White, James Ferry for Daniel Devlin.

Draw in Moville

Moville and Downings played out a draw in Carrick on Saturday night in a match that was tight from start to finish.

Moville 0-12 . . . . . Downings 0-12

Downings were first off the mark with a point from a Lorcan Connor free before three fine long range points from Danny Murphy gave Moville a two point lead after 10 mins.

Downings levelled things with a Roberts point and another free from Lorcan Connor. With the Moville defence on top, expertly led by Enda Faulkner, they started to take control again and Michael Barr scored a point to put the ahead before the same player missed a glorious goal chance after a fine five man move started on the full-back line.

The game got heated on the last 10 minutes of the first half and the referee did well to keep a lid on things and was forced to issue yellow cards to players on both teams.Downings hit 0-2 in counter attacks before Ciaran Diver slotted two frees to one from Lorcan Connor to leave it all square at 0-6 each at the break.

Moville settled first in the second half with Ciaran Diver slotting a free and one from play. But that was to be the home side's last score for 20 minutes.

A Connor free and one from play by McClafferty had the sides level before Downinings lost McNutt to a black card followed by red as he had been yellow carded earlier.

But it not deter them as they hit the next four points froy Boyce and McClafferty and two Connor frees.

With five minutes left Downings were on the back foot and after another black card, Ciaran Diver started the revival with a point from play and a free before Danny Murphy reduced the margin to the minimum

In a frenetic finish, Downings had another player black carded; Diver missed the resultant free, but then hit the equaliser from play to tie up the score for the last time.

Good away win Red Hugh's

Letterkenny Gaels 1-11

Red Hugh's 0-13

A goal from James Carlin in the 7th minute of the second half proved to be the difference as both teams played out a very competitive Division 3 clash on Saturday evening at Pairc na nGael.

Cormac Cannon opened the scoring for the home team in the opening minute. The visitors responded with a good point from Colm Melaugh. Brian Diver kicked a good score for Gaels in the 6th minute before the Red Hughs free taker Damian Browne levelled matters.

Red Hugh's kicked the next two scores through Cathal Doherty and a Browne free before Gaels full forward Conor McBrearty levelled matter with two quick scores. Pauric McMenamin restored the lead for the visitors in the 21st minute. Mc Brearty converted two frees for the Gaels as Melaugh levelled matters as half time approached. The hosts then lost their influential midfielder Ciaran Cannon with a head injury before McBrearty gave Gaels a one point lead going in at the break. Gaels 0-7 Red Hughs 0-6.

Mikey Harte extended the Gaels lead with an early second half score and McBrearty put three between them by the 32nd minute. Damian Browne converted for the visitors in the fourth minute before Sean McDonagh restored the home teams three point advantage. Then came Carlins goal which levelled matters.

The home team restored their three point advantage with an excellent Conor Browne score and two more converted frees from McBrearty. Gaels then lost centre forward Harte with a hand injury as Red Hughs took control. Browne, Melaugh and McMenamin all converted to level matters as the game went into injury time.

Browne then converted what turned out to be the winning score after his initial shot went narrowly wide. Referee Pat Walsh ordered the free to be retaken as a Gaels player had not left the field after a substitution. During the six minutes of injury time that followed the referee himself pulled up with an injury and Gaels did get a very late chance to level matters. A McBrearty free from a difficult angle went narrowly wide in the last kick of the game.

Letterkenny Gaels: S Graham, A Stewart, K Kilkenny, C Doherty, CBrowne(0-1), D Hunter, O McElhinney, L Doherty, C Cannon, B Diver(0-1), B O Brien, M Harte(0-1), C Cannon(0-1), C McBrearty (0-8) S McDonagh (0-1)

Red Hughs: C Kelly, C Doherty(0-1), S McGlinchey, D Irwin, G Melaugh, S McMenamin, R Kelly, D Browne(0-5), John Carlin, O Doherty, P McGlinchey, James Carlin(1-0), C Melaugh(0-3), R Gallen, P McMenamin(0-2).