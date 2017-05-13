St. Naul's have the bragging rights after comfortable win at home to Naomh Ultan

St. Naul's have the bragging rights after their comfortable win over Naomh Ultan in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park, Mountcharles.

ST. NAUL'S 1-15

NAOMH ULTAN 0-10

The final scoreline might be a little flattering to John McNulty's side as the home side hit the final four points and Naomh Ultan lost one of their best players, Daniel Gallagher, to a black card with seven minutes of normal time left.

It was an eventful evening for Gallagher, who arrived late because of exams in Dublin, and was introduced after four minutes.

St. Naul's led by seven points at one stage in the opening half (0-8 to 0-1) but Naomh Ultan battled back to leave five between them at the break, 0-10 to 0-5.

The Dunkineely side relied heavily on Alan Lyons and Cian Kennedy for their scores, and the duo did not disappoint. Lyons was probably the most impressive performer on the field and if he had got in for a goal in the opening half, it could have been interesting.

As it was Stephen Griffin got back to make a brilliant block just a minute before the break.

Naomh Ultan had none of their '50 brigade' on view with Martin Shovlin acting as umpire, although he seemed to be kicking every ball, and even more when ever one of his team was turned over.

Stephen Griffin was impressive from frees for the home side in the opening half, hitting four and also one from play, but their best players in that opening half were his brother, Barry and Stuart Johnston, who were the main reason St. Naul's were on the front foot, both scoring two points each from play.

When Cathal Lowther got on the end of a Barry Rose effort for a point, which dropped short, two minutes into the second half and found the Naomh Ultan net, you would have thought that the game was over.

But Naomh Ultan had their best period with Cian Kennedy (2) and Alan Lyons finding the range.

Shane Conneely was on hand to fist over after a Stephen Griffin free came back off a post, but Lyons again replied at the other end.

With ten minutes left Cian Kennedy cut the deficit to four points, but that was as good as it got. Barry Rose hit two quick points and Stephen Griffin also had a brace to close out the game, played in a very good spirit.

ST. NAUL'S: Christopher Burke; Conor McBrearty, Enda Lynch, Karl Rose; Stuart Johnston (0-2), Edward Kane, Conor Gavigan; Barry Griffin (0-2), Lee McBrearty; Stephen Griffin (0-7,5f), Cathal Lowther (1-0), Barry Rose (0-3); John Rose, Aidan Meehan, Shane Conneely (0-1). Subs., Daniel Friel for C Burke 49; Des McGroarty for Meehan 57.

NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin; Dara Byrne, Johnny Cassidy, Paul Gallier; Conor Shovlin, Aaron Kyles (0-1), Paul Feet Murrin; Cian Kennedy (0-6,2f), Shane McWhinnie; Joe Alvey, Declan Murrin, Damien Quigley; Jordan Watters, Alan Lyons (0-3), James Byrne. Subs., Daniel Gallagher for D Murrin 4; Emmett Kennedy for McWhinnie, Declan Murrin for Conor Shovlin, both 27; Conor Shovlin for Watters 41.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)