Katie-George Dunlevy bags gold in Time Trial in Italy

The Irish Para-cycling Team has started their 2017 Road season in style with Colin Lynch (C2) and the tandem of Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal (B Tandem) winning gold in the Time Trial events at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup in Maniago, Italy today.

Dunlevy and McCrystal are the reigning Paralympic Champions in this event, with Lynch adding this gold to the silver medal he won in Rio last September.

Also in action, today were Declan Slevin and Ciara Staunton in the Handcycling Time Trials – Staunton rode well in the Time Trial, winning her event, as the sole competitor in H2, with Slevin racing impressively to 7th in the H3 event, less than a minute off a podium place.

In the Men’s Tandem Ireland fielded two bikes; Damien Vereker and Ian Inglis powered to 6th place in a time of 30.27.15, within 20 seconds of bronze. Hot on their heels, a further 20 seconds back, were Peter Ryan and Dermot Radfield.

Speaking after the race Cycling Ireland Performance Coach Neill Delahaye was happy with the results of the team saying “This was a really positive start to our season. It’s great to see the riders so motivated and enthusiastic to not just pick up where they left off in Rio, but to progress event further. Our support staff have really dug deep to ensure a smooth delivery on a particularly busy day. Seper teamwork all round, and we never tire of hearing ‘Amhrán na bhFiann on TT Day.”

Today marked the first of the Para-cycling Road World Cups, and for most of the team the first international test since their successful medal haul at the Paralympic Games in Rio last year.