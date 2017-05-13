Donegal Gaeltacht community raises more than €14,500 for Pieta House

Falcarragh's Darkness Into Light raised more than €14,500 for Pieta House last weekend.

Held in the forest on the grounds of Ballyconnell Estate in Falcarragh, the annual 5k drew more than 600 people in a walk/run through the forest that began at 4.15am.

Falcarragh was one of eight Donegal communities to host Darkness Into Light walk/runs last Saturday, May 6th. About 7,000 people took part in Darkness Into Light 5ks held in Letterkenny, Falcarragh, Donegal town, Maghery, Tory Island, Arranmore Island, Carrick and Buncrana.

A scene from Darkness Into Light in Falcarragh.

Across Ireland, more than 150,000 people took part in Darkness Into Light events last Saturday, with the Pieta House flagship awareness event also held in several locations abroad.

The Falcarragh event raised at least €14,500, with donations still being collected.

The choir in the orchard in Falcarragh's Ballyconnell Estate during Darkness Into Light.

Pieta House is to open the doors of its first centre in the northwest this Monday, when they begin working in their new location in Letterkenny. The charity offers free and accessible therapy to people experiencing suicidal ideation, people who have been bereaved by suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm.

While an official opening is planned for later in the year, Monday is to see the centre up and running in the top floor of the Grand Central building on Canal Road. This service is free of charge and a doctor’s referral is not required.

Pieta House also has a free 24-hour helpline, 1800 247 247.