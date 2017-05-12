Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, May 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Thomas McVey, Carland, Kerrykeel

- Margaret Spratt, Church Lane, Letterkenny

- Jimmy McAlynn Hillhead, Castlefinn

- Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, Letterkenny

- Albert Wilson Long, Artigarvan and Raphoe

- Mary Jane Patton, Broadlea, Raphoe

Thomas McVey, Carland, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Thomas McVey, late of Carland, Kerrykeel.

His remains reposing at his home from 3pm,Friday (May 12th)

Requiem Mass on Sunday (May 14) at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Massmount with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral



Margaret Spratt, Church Lane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Deanfield Nursing Home of Margaret Spratt (née McGlynn), formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny.

All are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Home, Eglinton on Saturday May 13th from 6pm until 8 pm.

The funeral service will take place there on Sunday May 14th at 2pm with interment afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.



Jimmy McAlynn Hillhead, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Jimmy Mc Alynn, late of 35 Hillhead, Castlefinn.

His remains are reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, May 13, at 2pm for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the British Lung Foundation c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50 Castlefin Road, Castlederg



Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, Crieve, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday, 13th May, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 1.30pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan's Residents Comfort Fund.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Albert Wilson Long, Artigarvan and Raphoe

The death has taken place at his home of Albert Wilson Long, late of 4 Ballyskeagh Road, Artigarvan and formerly of Drumfad, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Saturday, May 13, at 1.30pm followed by Service in Leckpatrick Presbyterian church at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Currie c/o Mrs Ruth Haye, Funeral Director, 100 Spencer Road, Derry BT476AG.

Mary Jane Patton, Broadlea, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Mary Jane Patton, aged 101, late of Broadlea, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home Friday ( May 12) from 4pm until 8pm and Rosary then at 8pm on Friday 12th May. On Saturday (May 13) from 4pm until 9pm with Rosary at 9pm

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.40am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for Requiem Mass at 11am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer's Society, Donegal Branch c/o Sean Kelly and Son Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member

