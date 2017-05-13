Wind farm group raises concerns about Donegal underground cable project before deadline

People who may be affected by plans to construct a 35km underground power line as part of a Donegal wind farm project are being asked to make their views known on it.

The deadline for submissions on the project, which has been processed by Cufgaze Limited, is on Tuesday.

The power line is to run from a proposed substation at Cark to an existing substation at Clogher. The plan and also includes a power line from the Lenalea wind farm to the proposed Cark substation.

Finn Valley Wind Action says it is concerned that there has been no public consultation about the proposed underground cable.

Marie Scanlon of Finn Valley Wind Action, said people should look at the map of the route to see if they could be affected by it.

“We would encourage people to look at the route it runs on. Submissions are due by Tuesday so it only leaves a matter of days to raise concerns,” she said.

“We would be concerned at the level of public consultation as there has been no public consultation at all.”

Concerns of the group include the impact on water courses and private, potential threats to the endangered freshwater pearl mussel in Lough Eske, as well as the possible disruption to homes.

“There are so many houses on the route, and it covers a vast area .”

Attempts to contact the agent for the project for comment proved unsuccessful.