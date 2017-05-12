Media focus proves positive for iconic Donegal beach

This week we highlighted the major litter problem on Rossnowlagh Beach after a weekend which saw almost 5,000 visitors come to the resort on Sunday last. This prompted a major reaction both on social media and indeed from the general public.

The beach was left in a dreadful condition for two days with Cllr. Niamh Kennedy describing it as “resembling a landfill” after the visitors had left.

The Democrat monitored progress over the week and can now report that the beach is now back in the pristine condition that one normally associates with the resort.

Cllr. Niamh Kennedy commented, “It may have seemed like negative publicity but in fact, quite the opposite. It has highlighted a major problem and has increased the importance of issues like this. I have been on various radio stations since including the BBC and have given a fair and balanced account of what happened.

“I am delighted that the Council have reacted positively to the situation and would like to compliment them and indeed the local media and community for their response,

“We must however, be vigilant that situations like this do not arise again when the next hot spell arrives.

“It is important that we remain proactive - I will be meeting with members of the local Rossnowlagh Community Group tomorrow (Saturday) when we will be carrying out a total beach clean up. Everybody is welcome to come along and lend a hand.”