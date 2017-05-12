Pieta House to open in Donegal on Monday

Pieta House will open the doors of its first centre in the northwest on Monday when they begin working in their new location in Letterkenny.

While an official opening is planned for later in the year, today sees the suicide and self-harm crisis centre up and running in the top floor of the Grand Central building on Canal Road.

The charity offers free-of-charge and freely accessible therapy to those experiencing suicidal ideation, those who have been bereaved by suicide and people who are engaging in self-harm.

Staff at ‘Pieta House North West’ in Letterkenny will include a centre manager, who is Dominick Gallagher, from Inishowen, three clinical support staff, a team of sessional therapists and a Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer, Marian McNulty.

In 2015, the Action for Hope group was set up to coordinate and promote awareness of the services and to coordinate fundraising events for Pieta House in the northwest.

Retired Garda Sergeant Danny Devlin from Letterkenny is group's chairman says now the centre is open he would urge anyone who needs help to contact the service.

“Now that Pieta House North West is opening, we would appeal to everyone, young and old, to use the service if you are in crisis or need support in dealing with a family member or a loved one who has died by suicide,” said Danny This service is free of charge to anyone using the service and a doctor’s referral is not required.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported us in any way whatsoever in making the commencement of this service a reality. In order to now sustain this vital service into the future, your continued support will be greatly appreciated.”

Last weekend saw approximately 7,000 people across Donegal taking part in the Pieta House flagship awareness event Darkness Into Light. Up to 85% of the funds needed to run the service come from fundraising events.

Pieta House CEO Brian Higgins stated: “Donegal and the northwest has a very real need for the services we offer and we are delighted to finally have a base here."

A 24 hour phone service is available on 1800 247 247.