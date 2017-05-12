The annual Ó Cléirigh Summer School to open in Donegal this evening

Professor Mary Daly, retiring president of the Royal Irish Academy, will open this year’s Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School this evening in Rossnowlagh.

The summer school opens at 7pm this evening, Friday, May 12th, in the Friary Hall in Rossnowlagh.

The annual summer school was established in Rossnowlagh in 2013 and the first summer school took place in May of 2014.

The purpose of the school is to celebrate the life and achievements of Mícheál Ó Cléirigh and his colleagues, the other members of the Four Masters. The school also remembers the work of the Franciscan friars of that time who lived in Donegal and in Louvain.

At 7.45pm this evening, Dr. Alison Forrestal of NUI Galway will describe the Europe that Mícheál Ó Cléirigh and the Irish friars encountered after 1607 in the discussion, “Europe of the Regions”.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 13th, the summer school will run from 10am throughout the day. At 10.40am, prize-winning journalist and author Deaglán de Bréadún will address the issue of “Brexit: The Potential Fallout in Political and Constitutional Terms”.

Professor John McCafferty, director of the Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Institute at University College Dublin, will deliver the keynote address, “From Donegal to Purgatory (and back)” at 5.30pm on Saturday.

The full programme for the summer school is available at the Mícheál Ó Cléirigh Summer School website, http://mocleirigh.ie.