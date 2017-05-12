Quick actions of Donegal farmer saves house from gorse fire

A quick-thinking farm contractor has been praised for helping save a property in the Illies area of Inishowen after he used his slurry tanker and “rain gun” to spray water and help control a fire that threatened a house.

Speaking at a Donegal IFA meeting on Tuesday, committee member, Francis Burns, said that the actions of the contractor “helped save the day on Sunday evening”.

He proposed that the farm body now meet with local fire service representatives to propose they explore incorporating the help of farm contractors in dealing with gorse fires. He paid tribute to the work the fire service have done in dealing with a number of fires in the county during the recent dry spell.

A spokesman for Buncrana Fire Services said he would like to thank the community for their support while they dealt with a serious fire in the Urris area.

Fire crews across Donegal remain on high alert as they continue to battle gorse fires throughout the county.

Among the latest fires to tackled on Tuesday night near Rathmmullan and fresh outbreaks in Inishowen.