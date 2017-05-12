Resurfacing call made for one of Donegal's busiest streets

A call has been made for Ballybofey and Stranorlar’s main street to be relaid.

Local councillor Patrick McGowan says the surface of the main street is in a dreadful condition and it must be resurfaced after current works are completed.

He said he has received confirmation from Donegal County Council that the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Main Street investigations works are just the beginning to getting the street resurfaced in conjunction with new sewerage line and any other services that need replacing prior to laying a new pavement.

“Ballybofey and Stranorlar street surface is in a dreadful condition and with the amount of large articulated lorries and other heavy through traffic using this road which would not be experienced by other large towns in the County owing to their location or the fact that they are by-passed,” he said.

“Councillors and council officials are and will continue to look for a definite commitment from TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) that the Main Street surface will be re-laid next year .

“The response this week and the work on the ground would give one reason to hope this is the case but we will have to keep the pressure on the TII HQ in Dublin and our Oireachtas members to see this job is included in the TII capital works in 2018.”