The weather in Donegal - Friday May 12th

Today will be a mild and humid day with outbreaks of rain developing later. There will also be the risk of a few heavy falls.

It will be mostly cloudy, but there will be some bright or sunny spells during the day also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in north to north-west winds.

Tonight will be very mild and misty with further scattered outbreaks of rain and fog developing in places.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light, variable or westerly winds.