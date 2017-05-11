Donegal students recognised for their work for global justice

Students at Moville Community College and Scoil Mhuire Buncrana have been recognised for their work for global justice and an equal world.

In recognition of their extra-curricular work in development education, the schools received a WorldWise Global Schools’ Global Passport at an annual schools conference held at Dublin's Croke Park recently.

More than 40 Irish secondary schools received prizes at the event, which was hosted by Worldwise Global Schools, the organisation that delivers Irish Aid’s schools development education programme.

“Moville Community College has been building up a strong base of DE," WorldWise Global Schools Director, Mary McCarthy, said. "The whole school has been engaged in the themes of the Global goals, child labour and the importance of Fairtrade.

“Scoil Mhuire Buncrana started DE just this year," she said. "They have done some wonderful work and have plenty of plans to build on this. The students created their own video highlighting awareness of Human Rights issues and this was shown to the 1st and 2nd years at their morning assemblies."

Emma McCauley and Colleen Cooney from Moville Community College and Gavin Hamilton and Sophia Guiney from Scoil Mhuire Buncrana were among 320 people from 60 secondary schools at the 4th annual Irish Aid WorldWise Global Schools conference.

The conference , led by TV presenter Michael Carey, included school exhibits, interactive workshops, plenary discussions and debates.

The event provided a platform for Irish secondary school students to speak out on critical global issues, as they call for the Irish government to take the issue of sustainability seriously. The day focused on three of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which provide the framework for reducing poverty and inequality globally by 2030.

The Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Joe McHugh, TD, opened the proceedings.

“Development Education provides schools with the opportunity to really explore global issues and to identify appropriate action they can take in response to inequality and injustice," the minister of state said. "All of the students and teachers who are at the conference today have demonstrated their commitment to making the world more just and sustainable – which is inspiring for us all."