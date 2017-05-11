Údarás plans for jobs growth in Donegal Gaeltacht

Údarás na Gaeltachta expect to see 100 more jobs at the Gaoth Dobhair Business Park by the end of the year, Glenties Municipal District councillors heard on Tuesday.

Glenties councillors held their May meeting at the Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair, which Donnchadh Ó Baoill of Údarás called “one of the biggest economic hubs in Donegal”.

In remarks to councillors, Mr. Ó Baoill said the second floor of the Áislann contains 27 units, 19 completed in the past year. That floor is half filled at the moment, with most of those jobs created in the past 12 months, he said.

The Áislann sits in the Gaeltacht business park, which now employs 450 people; Údarás expects 550 jobs there by year’s end.

At the business park’s height in 1998, more than 1,330 people were employed at businesses there, Mr. Ó Baoill said. The business park lost 950 jobs between 1999 and 2005, and two years ago there were about 350 people employed at the park, 100 fewer than today.

”So things are going in the right direction,” Mr. Ó Baoill told councillors.

He said the Áislann has drawn local people who have moved home from Dublin, Edinburgh, Limerick and the United States, and offers office space for Donegal-based operations, including Pramerica and LYIT.

“People are happy to come back because you have the proper infrastructure here,” Cllr. John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh said. Referring to progress at the Áislann, Cllr. Terence Slowey said Údarás “is at the forefront of where we need to be.”