Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 11th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake

- James Quirke, 7 Cornmill Avenue and Marian Park, Buncrana

- Suzanne McHugh, Rooskey, Quigley's Point, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

- Maureen Frank McGinley, Gweedore

-Teresa McClafferty, Largy, Killybegs

- Brid Boyle, Magheraroarty, Gortahork

Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake

The death has taken place of Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, Crieve, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday, 13th May, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 1.30pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan's Residents Comfort Fund.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

James Quirke, 7 Cornmill Avenue and Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of James Quirke, late of, 7 Cornmill Ave., Buncrana and formerly of Marian Park.

Remains reposing at his brother Hugh's residence 9 Lisnakelly, Buncrana. Funeral from there on Friday at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Suzanne McHugh, Rooskey, Quigley's Point, Lettermacaward and Glasgow

The death has occurred of Suzanne McHugh, Rooskey, Quigley's Point, formerly of Lettermacaward and Glasgow.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 3pm on Wednesday, May 10th, to her sister Pat and James Devenport’s home, Rooskey, Quigley’s Point. Removal on Friday morning, May 12th, at 9.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Maureen Frank McGinley, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Maureen Frank McGinley, Coitin, Gweedore.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Wednesday, May 10th, at 4pm to her late residence. Removal at 10.30am Friday morning, May 12th, to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Magherygallon Cemetery.

Teresa McClafferty, Largy, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Teresa McClafferty, late of, Largy, Killybegs. Removal from St. James's Hospital Dublin Wednesday at 5pm.

Remains reposing at her late residence with removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs, for 11am funeral Mass with remains proceeding afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House private please, except for family and close friends.

Brid Boyle, Magheraroarty, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Bríd Boyle, late of, Magheraroarty, Gortahork.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Wednesday, at 6pm going to her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, 12th May, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm on both nights. Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

