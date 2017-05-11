Dutch teachers pay flying visit to Donegal

A group of teachers from the Netherlands made a flying visit to Donegal recently and visited Letterkeny’s Errigal College.

The group of Dutch teachers were from from the Noordepoint College in Holland and their stop at Errigal College was one of their key reasons for visiting Ireland.

They were in the region investigating changing labour markets and re-inventing education based on developments in a region.

The Dutch group was met by school principal, Charlie Cannon, and a group of the school's staff.

Mr Cannon gave them a short talk about the college and outlined the school’s relationship with many local businesses, institutions and colleges in the North West. He also showed a school video to deepen their understanding of Errigal College’s ethos.

The toured the school and meet with staff and students and were even treated to a performance of Irish dancing.

As they were leaving the school teacher Hugo Dorrian said they explained to him that they were very impressed by the facilities, small class size and by the work ethics of the students.

Mr Dorrian explained “That kind of one-to-one educational philosophy is the reality of teaching small groups. In small classes, we can go around and spend plenty of time with each student. That’s why it works so well”.

The visitors also visited LYIT and Glenveagh National Park.