Donegal County Council to clamp down on illegal signage

Donegal County Council is embarking on a campaign to remove illegal signs along public roads in the county.

The council says that with campaign is to help with the tourist season will support community clean-ups that have taken place across Donegal over the last number of months.

Advertisement signs along a public road requires the approval of the council in the form of a licence or planning permission. Further information on how to apply is available on the Council’s website.

Examples of illegal signs includes small advertisement signs normally tied or nailed to existing signs or poles; finger post B&B signs, sandwich board advertisement signs, large billboard signs, large signs mounted on trailers or vans as well as vehicles being advertised for sale along public roads.

“We are keen to support the wonderful community efforts that have taken place over the last number of months” says the council's Director of Roads and Transportation, John McLaughlin.

“And the issue of illegal signage particularly along public roads including approach roads in our towns and villages has been highlighted by various Tidy Town Committees and community groups. These signs are both unsightly and hazardous for road users and often clutter up both the roads and the footpaths,” added Mr. McLaughlin.

Temporary signs for non-commercial local events are permissible subject to certain restrictions and provided they do not impact on road safety. Similar signs for local commercial events can also be permissible subject to restrictions on size, timing, location, etc.

Part 2 of Schedule 2 of the Planning and Development Regulations sets out full details of exemptions for advertisements and this information is also available on the Council’s website.

In the coming weeks the Council will be arranging for the removal and storage of unauthorised or illegal signage and signs will be stored for a period of one month after the date the owner has been notified or six weeks from the time the sign is removed, whichever is longer.

Where possible, owners will be notified and will be given one month to retrieve their sign and if not collected after that time the signs will be disposed of.

The Council will require the person recovering the sign to make a written declaration stating that they are the owner of the sign or they are there on the authority of the owner. In addition the Council will require the person recovering the sign to pay the cost of the removal and storage before being able to recover it.

The Council is urging any owners of illegal or unauthorised signs along public roads to remove them as soon as possible.

Further information on the Councils Policy on Unauthorised Advertisement Signs on Public Roads is available on the Council’s website .