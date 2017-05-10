McBrearty quits Donegal panel ahead of opening game against Antrim

Kilcar's Stephen McBrearty has opted out of the Donegal senior panel ahead of the opening game of the Ulster Championship.

Donegal are due to play Antrim in the quarter-final in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, on Sunday week, 21st May.

The forward, younger brother of Patrick McBrearty, has been involved at senior level for a few years, but got only limited game time during the National League this year.

Stephen was part of Declan Bonner's team which won the Ulster U-21 Championship, defeating Derry in the final.

It is understood he informed Rory Gallagher of his decision last weekend and he has plans to go to the US for the summer months. However, it is believed that he will return before Kilcar have their next club championship game.

McBrearty was the star player for Kilcar in their win over Gaoth Dobhair in the opening round of club championship games last weekend, scoring 0-6, all from play, in the 1-15 to 1-12 win in Towney.