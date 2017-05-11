Donegal island raises €4,100 for Pieta House

This year's Darkness Into Light walk/run on Arranmore Island raised €4,100 for Pieta House.

About 140 people took part, with a late ferry bringing in participants from the mainland.

The event began at 4.15am, with participants taking a candlelit route to the island lighthouse.

Arranmore Island was one of eight Donegal communities to host a Darkness Into Light event this past Saturday, May 6th. Letterkenny, Kilcar, Maghery, Donegal town, Buncrana, Falcarragh and Tory Island also hosted a Darkness Into Light 5k this year.