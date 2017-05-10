Remote Photo Festival returns to Donegal for second edition this weekend

This weekend sees the return of a unique international Donegal photography festival that celebrates imagery and and visual creations made in rural areas.

The second edition of the “Remote Photo Festival” takes place in a number of locations including Letterkenny’s Regional Cultural Centre and County Museum, as well as the Nerve Centre in Derry, over this Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13.

A diverse range of works will be on display over the weekend, as well as a host of workshops, events, screenings and competitions.

Remote Photo is a festival dedicated to photographers creating work in a remote or rural context.

Festival founder, photographer Paul McGuckian, says that the inspiration to found the festival isto invite those interested in photography to come and explore Donegal.

He explains: “There is a lot of events on over the weekend and we have something for everyone. We try and add something more to the actual landscape here and get people to come and get an experience of Donegal,” he stated.

He says that the first event took place in 2015 and this is the second edition of it and he is seeking to bring an experience similar to a music festival to the area and help it stand out from other international photography festivals that are almost exclusively held in cities and urban areas.

“We are trying to get the music festival feel and help form communities of those attending over the weekend,” Paul added.

On Friday with: Ulster University MFA Group Exhibition and panel discussion in the Regional Cultural Centre (RCC), followed by a talk from award winning landscape photographer, Gareth McCormack.

This is followed by discussion called “Remote Control: Unpicking the myth of the gallery as gatekeeper. Or not” chaired by Curator of the Gallery of Photography in Dublin, Trish Lambe.

On Saturday the RCC will host a day long seminar with Gareth McCormack.

At 10.30am a panel of artists are set to discuss “Is the photobook the new vinyl?”

At 3pm in the County Museum there will be the opening of the Remote Photo Single Image Competition exhibition and a free screening of the documentary “Glass Mountain: the Story of Muckish Sand” including a discussion with the filmmakers

At 7pm in the RCC sees “Time for Tea. Official Openings” a finale event to celebrate how Ireland and China come together over a cup of te to share stories and history. It involves a tour of two exhibitions including Seamus Murphy’s Republic and Kurt Tong’s “The Queen, The Chairman and I”, followed by a traditional Chinese tea making ceremony and authentic Chinese food.

See http://remotephotofestival.com for booking information.

